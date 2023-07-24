Elon Musk Rebrands Twitter Platform To X

A photo illustration of the new Twitter logo on July 24, 2023 in London, England. Elon Musk has revealed today a new logo for Twitter, which constitutes the letter 'X' as part of a rebrand of the company.

Elon Musk has rebranded Twitter to X. Musk hit the app on Sunday morning (July 23) to announce the app’s evolution. He posted a video showing the bluebird glitching away as an emboldened X logo emerged in its place. Elon then followed up with a flurry of tweets to detail the seemingly sudden identity change. The tech creator also explained that X.com would eventually redirect users to the new .

“Paint it Black,” he began in one tweet before following up with two additional posts. “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds… To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.” According to Zoe Schiffer of Platformer, Musk reportedly emailed the Twitter staff to alert them of the imminent rebrand. Additionally, he expressed it would be the last time he would email using a Twitter address.

Linda Yaccarino, Twitter’s CEO, added to the rollout, explaining that the transformation will be “a second chance to make another big impression.” Yaccarino then detailed that X would be the future of social media interaction, discussing the importance of “unlimited interactivity… powered by AI.”

“Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square. X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, and payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

Yaccarino also shared that the rebrand has been underway for many months now, adding, “For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started.”

Elon Musk’s affinity for the letter “X” goes back decades, with the original X.com beginning as the name for an online bank he helped co-found in 1999. The domain and brand eventually became PayPal before eBay purchased it in 2002. PayPal would become an independent company in 2015, with Musk purchasing the rights to the X.com domain in 2017.

X can also be found on Musk’s space exploration company, SpaceX, and even in his kid’s name, X Æ A-12.