Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Marie Celebrates Her Wedding With Sister Hailie Jade

Eminem’s daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, got married to her fiancé Matt Moeller this past week. The rap star’s other daughter, Hailie Jadin, was also in attendance.

On Tuesday (June 13), Scott celebrated the occasion with her followers on social media, sharing photos and videos of the groom and herself, as well as additional pictures with family and friends. “June 9, 2023, simply one of the best days of my life. In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” captioned the post, which included intimate shots of herself and Moeller.

In another upload, she shared a before-and-after clip of her showing off her engagement ring prior to the wedding and the ring while kissing the groom. Eminem did not appear in any of the wedding photos and it’s unclear if he was in attendance.

Scott, who is Em’s niece, was adopted by the Academy Award winner during the early ’00s due to her biological mother, Dawn Scott’s, drug addiction. The sister of Eminem’s former wife passed away from a suspected drug overdose in 2016. Alaina Marie has been mentioned by Em in song on numerous occasions, the first two being on his fourth studio album Encore.

On “Mockingbird,” he raps, “Lainey, uncle’s crazy ain’t he?/ Yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it/ We’re all we got in this world/ When it spins, when it swirls/ When it whirls, when it twirls, two little beautiful girls,” a reference to Alana Marie’s sisterhood with Hailie Jade. Her name has also been dropped in the songs “Crazy In Love,” “Deja Vu,” “Going Through Changes,” and B.o.B’s “Airplanes Part 2.”