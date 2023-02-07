Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

The little voice we all remember on Eminem’s 2002 track “My Dad’s Gone Crazy” is now all grown up, as Hailie Jade Mathers — Em’s only biological child — has revealed that she is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock.

On Monday (Feb. 6), Hailie, 27, took to her Instagram account to make the announcement.

“casual weekend recap… [crying and heart emojis] 2.4.23 [ring emoji] i love you @evanmcclintock11,” Mathers captioned the post of McClintock on one knee, followed by them popping champagne and her showing off her rock.

Per Daily Mail, Hailie and Evan met in 2016 while attending Michigan State University, and the two have kept their relationship out of the spotlight for the most part.

Eminem seemingly approved of the relationship in 2020 while interviewing with Mike Tyson on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

“No babies. Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good,” Eminem née Marshall Mathers, told the boxing champ about his baby girl. “She’s made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college.”

Hailie’s relationship update follows behind Em’s bonus daughter, Alaina Scott’s, engagement, which happened in 2021. The “Slim Shady” rapper revealed that he adopted the niece of ex-girlfriend Kim Scott and her son, who now identifies as nonbinary and goes by the name Whitney (formerly known as Stevie).

“I have full custody of my niece,” he told Rolling Stone in 2004. “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Hailie Jade, who hosts the Just a Little Shady podcast, spoke on how her dad made her childhood memorable.

“I always think about that time we went to Florida, my dad was working on something, and he set up for us to do, like, the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party, and he had the dresses waiting for us,” she said on her podcast last year.

“At the time, we were so happy and so excited, but we didn’t get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it.” See below.