Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

Kimberly Scott, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem, has been hospitalized following a suicide attempt in her Michigan home, reports say.

According to TMZ, police and emergency workers responded to a call of a suicidal person at Scott’s residence last month, on July 30. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, Scott, 46, had reportedly cut herself and had several lacerations on the back of her leg, resulting in a significant amount of blood loss. According to authorities, Scott was allegedly uncontrollable and violent, prompting officers to forcibly restrain her against her will. However, due to her violent outbursts, paramedics were unable to properly check her vitals. Scott was rushed to the hospital for medical and psychiatric evaluation, but has since been released and is currently back at home recovering, according to reports.

Scott gave birth to Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, in 1995 and the two high school sweethearts got married in 1999. However, the couple, whose tumultuous relationship was documented on public record and on wax by the 48-year-old rapper himself, divorced shortly after in 2001. After deciding to remarry in 2006, the couple split for good only a few months later.

In March 2007, Eminem filed a motion in Macomb County Circuit Courts, Mich. seeking to prohibit Scott from making derogatory, disparaging, inflammatory, and otherwise negative comments about him in public, claiming that her comments could harm their daughter. That same month, the two agreed in a court hearing not to criticize each other in public for the sake of Hailie, now 25.

Eminem has yet to release a statement regarding the incident.