Eminem Files Motion Against Gizelle Bryant And Robyn Dixon’s ‘Reasonably Shady’ Podcast

It’s the Real Slim Shady vs. The Real Housewives of Potomac, as Eminem files a motion against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s trademark application for their Reasonably Shady podcast.

According to Rolling Stone, the “Mockingbird” rapper—né Marshall Mathers—claims his brand will be “damaged” if the trademark application gets approved. The filing later mentions that the “dominant portion” of Bryant and Dixon’s trademark is “identical” to Mathers’ “Shady” and “Slim Shady” trademarks. His attorney claims the pending trademark could lead the public to falsely believe Bryant and Dixon were “in some way connected or affiliated with” the imminent EGOT winner.

The 50-year-old currently owns the trademark for “Shady” to use on merchandise.

The opposition comes weeks after Dixon, 43, and Bryant, 52, filed the trademark with the intent to sell products including beauty items and sweatshirts, as well as capitalize off of other “entertainment services,” like podcasts and live events. Since launching in 2021, the reality stars have earned over 5 million downloads—a feat they celebrated just last week.

“SOOO EXCITED! Less than two years and our little @reasonablyshady podcast has over 5 MILLION downloads.Thank you so much for listening! Thank you for the love and support! We totally appreciate being apart of the @blackeffect family. Thank you @iheartradio,” wrote Bryant on Instagram.

In a joint statement, they added, “Thank you to our @blackeffect family for supporting us and @cthagod for believing in us and taking a chance. We are so grateful for this opportunity. We will continue to bring you great content and lots of laughs!”

Neither of the women have publicly responded to Eminem’s motion, but they must respond to the “Lose Yourself” rapper’s request within the next 40 days.