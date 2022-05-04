Eminem Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame On First Ballot

Hip-Hop legend Eminem has reached yet another milestone in his career, as the rapper has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, which was announced on Wednesday morning (May 4).

Em, who finished with the second most overall votes (685,000) on the fan ballot behind rockers Duran Duran (934,880 votes), is being inducted in the performer category alongside the English band as well as musical icons Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and Carly Simon. Other honorees in this year’s class include songwriting and production duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, who will receive The Musical Excellence Award along with Judas Priest. Acts that were nominated but missed the cut include A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick, Rage Against the Machine, Beck, Kate Bush, and Devo.

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, shared in a statement. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

The 2022 induction ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, and will take place in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on SiriusXM’s Volume channel, as well as on HBO/HBO Max at a later date.