Eminem Opens Up About Drug Overdose, Says He Had To Relearn How To Rap

Eminem discussed details of his accidental 2007 drug overdose with his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg on the Paul Pod. The two reflected on the life-changing incident, as well as the before and after moments of the near-fatal moment.

“Didn’t you ask the doctors when I first started rapping again and sent it to you, didn’t you say, ‘I just wanna make sure he doesn’t have brain damage’?” Eminem remembered with Rosenberg, according to Billboard. “I was taking 75-80 Valium a night.”

One of the effects of the near-fatal incident was the fact that he had to relearn how to rap for his 2009 comeback album, Relapse. “I remember when I first got sober, and all the sh*t was out of my system, I remember just being, like, really happy and everything was f**king new to me again,” Eminem recalled.

“It was like the first time I started having fun with music again and relearning how to rap. You remember that whole process, [it] took a long time for my brain to start working again,” he said.

The seven-episode limited podcast series launched on August 3rd to celebrate Eminem and the release of his recent greatest hits album Curtain Call 2. The series features Paul Rosenberg looking back and sitting down with special guests that have helped, guided, and inspired Eminem throughout his career.

“This podcast gives a look inside the making of the albums from the last 15 years of Eminem’s career; the processes, struggles, and triumphs from some of the key people that made it all happen,” Rosenberg explained.

“The guests I talked to share a unique perspective, and we were able to pull stories from each other that most people haven’t ever heard before- for better or worse- and we didn’t really hold back.”

This is the first of a two-part conversation between Eminem and Rosenberg which was separated for the final episodes of the podcast. Previous guests include Steve Berman, Royce da 5’9, James Larese, Skylar Grey, and Adam Blackston.

The Paul Pod can be streamed on the SXM App, Stitcher, and all other major podcast listening platforms. Listen to a portion of the conversation below.