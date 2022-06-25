Eminem Says Rapping About Mental Health And Addiction Was “Therapeutic”

Eminem’s bouts with mental health and addiction have been documented throughout his career, with the rapper being transparent in his music about his struggles with both. This week, the Rap God called into the Sway in the Morning show on his SiriusXM Shade 45 channel and spoke about how including his personal battles in his creative process has been refreshing and “therapeutic.”

“I think that’s one of the great things about rap music is that you could put so much of your life in it,” he said via phone. Acknowledging that he can “kind of got lost” in the process, he contemplates the thought, before adding, “It’s therapeutic, and that’s how it’s always been for me.”

Eminem also took the time to shower some praise on Shady Records signee Westside Boogie’s new album, More Black Superheroes, complimenting everything from its title to the album music on the record. He also spoke on the West Coast spitter’s evolution since first signing to Shady back in 2017.

“It’s like watching him just keep getting better and better and better is incredible too. And he’s got so much of his life weaved in this album. You know what I’m saying? Like, I think that it’s therapeutic.”

On the musical front, Em recently unveiled his latest release, “The King & I” featuring Ceelo Green, a single from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic. An animated version of himself appears in Snoop Dogg’s latest music video for “From the D 2 the LBC.”

Watch Eminem’s Sway in the Morning interview below.