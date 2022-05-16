Eminem Says Kendrick Lamar’s New Album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Left Him “Speechless”

Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, has become the talk of the music world since the project was first unveiled on Friday (May 13), with a number of fans, critics, and Lamar’s own peers singing its praises over the weekend. One star who was particularly impressed with the rapper’s new double-disc effort is Eminem, who revealed that Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers left him at a loss for words after taking a deep dive into the album.

Taking to social media on Sunday (May 15), the Detroit “Rap God” tagged his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre while giving Kendrick his flowers, writing, “Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I’m speechless.”

Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I'm speechless. — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 15, 2022

Eminem, who previously worked with Lamar on the song “Love Game” from his own 2013 album, Marshall Mathers LP 2, has spoken highly of Lamar’s artistic talent and skill on several occasions. Earlier this year, prior to their performance alongside Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Anderson .Paak, and Mary J. Blige as part of Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, Em deemed Lamar one of the greatest lyricists of all time during an interview on SiriusXM’s Shade45.

“I absolutely would agree with that,” Eminem replied when asked if he feels the Compton native is one of the “most electrifying vocalists” in the game today. “Kendrick is at the very top, top tier of lyricists. Not just of his generation, but of all time.”

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has not only proven to be a critical success, but a commercial one as well. According to HITS Daily Double, the album is projected to move between 325,000 and 350,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. alone in its first week, which would account for the biggest opening week for an album of 2022 thus far.