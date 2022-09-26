Eminem And Royce Da 5’9″ Share Moving Tribute Videos For Late Battle Rapper Pat Stay

The battle rap community suffered a tragic loss earlier this month (Sept. 4) when Pat Stay was fatally stabbed in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Among the many who paid the late 36-year-old their respects, Hip-Hop’s own Eminem and Royce Da 5’9″ are the latest to share words on what Stay meant to them as part of a benefit event organized in his memory.

“I just wanna send my condolences out to the Pat Stay family and friends,” the “Lose Yourself” artist said. “Bro, I know we never got a chance to meet, but I’ve been a huge fan of yours for years. The level that you rap to, it’s like the pinnacle of battle rap. It doesn’t get any higher than the level that you rapped at. I just wanna say, we’re gonna miss you bro.”

His fellow Detroit native added, “I’d just like to take the opportunity to send my deepest condolences to Pat Stay’s family. I don’t even know if I can put into words how great of a man that I felt that he was. Aside from being an amazing rapper, I had the honor and the privilege to be able to build somewhat of a personal relationship with the man, and that’s pretty rare to be able to do in this business.”

Earlier this month, Pat Stay released the music video for his song, “Warm Up,” featuring singer Kaleb Simmonds.

“After I called out Game a couple weeks ago and it view up all over the media, TMZ etc,” he wrote in the description for the video. “I hit the studio and recorded this song. I’ve had in in the chamber for a good minute now and wasn’t going to release it unless he fired at me but F it, this song goes too hard to not let yall hear it. plus the video is INSANE.”