Eminem Shares Thoughts On Donald Trump “Brainwashing” His Supporters In Viral Clip

Eminem has spoken out against Donald Trump several times over the past seven years, and isn’t letting up on the former President who’s looking to earn back his seat in the nation’s highest office.

In an undated clip shared to the @Rising_path TikTok page Monday, the Detroit MC, 50, is seen explaining how frustrating it can be discussing Trump, saying he has so many critiques of the businessman, that he is often “flustered in my head” while trying to get his thoughts out. This left many right-wingers with the impression that “Trump broke Eminem,” which soon began trending online.

The lyricist, however, clearly articulated his issues with the former leader within the rest of the black and white clip.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Eminem performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“Watching him play to his base that thinks that he cares about them — and it’s actually the people that he cares about the f**king least — if you’re talking about his core being, you know, a majority white middle class, what I don’t understand is how in the f**k do you feel like you relate to a billionaire who has never known struggle his entire f**king life.”

“I will say this, he talks a good one,” Em conceded. “And if you’re in his base…let’s say you’re going to the rallies or whatever, you watch him on TV, you hear him talking this sh*t, there’s part of me that understands, like, alright, he’s somehow still got them because he’s brainwashing them into thinking something great is going to happen. Nothing’s happening. Nothing is happening.”

“Seeing MAGAs posting this clip saying ‘Trump broke Eminem or that he’s scared blah blah blah’…..ummm no losers, Em is saying all you morons are brainwashed and he’s absolutely right,” wrote one fan of the wordsmith, with another adding, “Wow. Eminem completely nails how incredibly full of sh*t Trump is and how he manipulates his hardcore cult members.”

Em expressed many of these same issues with Trump during a 2017 interview with Vulture, telling the publication at the time, “At what point do you – a working-class citizen, someone who’s trying to make sh*t better for you and your family – think this guy who’s never known struggle his entire f**king life, who avoided the military because of bone spurs, who says he’s a billionaire, is really looking out for you? He’s got people brainwashed.”

The MC also dropped a scathing freestyle taking aim at Trump during the 2017 BET Awards, and addressed its backlash on 2018 Kamikaze track, “The Ringer” where he rhymed, “If I could go back, I’d at least reword it / And say I empathize with the people this evil serpent sold the dream to that he’s deserted.” He also raps of the secret service approaching him following the freestyle.

Trump is currently campaigning to be the Republican pick against Pres. Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.