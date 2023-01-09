Erick Sermon Reveals Bouts With Opioid Addiction

Erick Sermon of EPMD performs onstage during #TBT Night Presented By Buzzfeed at Mastercard House on January 25, 2018 in New York City.

Erick Sermon is letting his guard down about his previous struggles with opioid addiction. On Saturday (Jan. 7), Sermon hit the internet to disclose his battle with pills, expressing that his dependency on the substance led him to appreciate life more and step into the power of love.

The 54-year-old Hip-Hop veteran also revealed that he recently completed rehabilitation and talked about his mother’s cancer diagnosis being the additional motivation to change his ways.

“2023 WOW. so blessed to have lived this long. Life isn’t guaranteed so don’t take it for granted,” he expressed. “I’m fresh out of rehab, [seven] months clean from opioids. During this time, my moms was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer liver, kidney, and chest. Changed my entire life around.”

He added, “My family is being attacked from every angle, but the devils a liar. [I] believe that my GOD has us. Time to move forward in a loving manner. Without love, it doesn’t work. Believe me, Through all of this, I love life. I just wanna find a different way to function in it. Blessings ppl.”

As the legendary emcee concluded his emotional Instagram post, he gave a brief update on his upcoming 300 Entertainment album, Dynamic Duos, which will be his first body of work since 2019.

“Oh yeah. My new project on the 300 label coming SOON. Don’t ever think I’m gonna stop,” he wrote. “DYNAMIC DUOS. [You] never heard anything like this before. RIP GRANDMA VERNIA MIMS pray for my moms [people].”

In other Hip-Hop royalty news, Hurricane G recently passed away. While the rapper, née Gloria Rodriguez, passed away from unknown circumstances, she was previously diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer.

Erick Sermon, who shares a child with the Def Squad member, offered love and condolences to “one of my good friends.” “My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends…. my oldest daughter’s mother passed away today #HURRICANEGLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the Hip-hop community,” the Long Island native wrote. “One of the first Puerto Rican female rappers, She rapped with me. @redmangilla she paved the way.”

Hurricane G was 52.