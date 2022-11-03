Italian Authorities Seize Cocaine From ‘Equalizer 3’ Set, Caterers Arrested

Italian authorities have arrested men who worked to provide food and refreshments on the set of The Equalizer 3. According to Variety, two caterers were taken into custody after Carabinieri police officers raided their hotel rooms on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Law enforcement seized more than 100 grams of cocaine in the raid.

The outlet reported the drug bust was carried out after the head caterer died of a heart attack on Monday (Oct. 31.) Several ounces of cocaine were found in his possession.

A third employee of the catering company was also found in possession of a small amount of cocaine. His drivers’ license was revoked as a result of the inquiry.

Deadline reported the drug bust had no impact on the production of The Equalizer 3. In fact, the outlet claimed the catering company was an independent contractor, likely to be replaced. The men were reportedly arrested after a private gathering on a day off and did not bring their criminal activity to the busy set.

Antoine Fuqua, Gaia Scodellaro , Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington attends “The Equalizer 3” photocall on October 19, 2022 in Atrani, Amalfi, Italy. Ivan Romano/Getty Images

The Equalizer 3, stars Denzel Washington and is directed by Antoine Fuqua. According to Deadline, the first film in the now trilogy earned over $194 million worldwide. The sequel followed with over $190 million worldwide.

Dakota Fanning and Gaia Scodellaro also star in the third installment. The Equalizer 3 is jointly produced by Tarak Ben Ammar and Sony Pictures Entertainment and is set to debut in theaters September 2023.