Erykah Badu Receives Backlash Over Viral Photo With Daughter Puma Curry

Erykah Badu has become the subject of public scrutiny after her daughter, Puma Curry, posted a photo of herself and her mother showing off their derrières on social media.

The picture, which was shared by the 18-year-old on Monday (Jan. 23) on her Instagram account, garnered affirming reactions and comments, with various celebrities and public figures praising the pair’s curvaceous physiques. Others inquired when and where the form-fitting pants the mother-daughter duo were wearing in the photo would be available for purchase.

However, amid the complimentary remarks and emojis, a number of social media users also voiced their disapproval, deeming the post inappropriate and in poor taste.

“And yall adults up here cheering this on,” wrote one critic. “No wonder so many of our young girls are sexually abused. Y’all cheer this behavior on.”

Another equated Badu and her daughter’s actions to “prostitution” while accusing them of leveraging their attractiveness for clicks and monetary gain. “So yall advertising azz objectivfying and exploiting yall bodies for personal gain then post for likes views and engagement for payment. This is clearly commercial prostitution.”

Despite the mixed-reviews, the post has racked up nearly 100,000 likes as of press time and has certainly captured the public’s attention, regardless of commentary and takes.

Puma Curry is the second eldest of the Baduizm creator’s offspring and the daughter of rapper and renowned ghostwriter The D.O.C. Her two siblings are elder brother, Seven, whose father is Andre 3000, and younger sister Mars Merkaba Thedford, who Badu co-parents with rapper Jay Electronica.

While her IG post may have drawn comparisons between her mother’s physique and her own, she’s shown that she’s also inherited Badu’s vocal talents, going viral on multiple occasions for her covers of various classic R&B songs. Colbie Caillat, Rihanna, and Alicia Keys are just a handful of the artists whose hits she’s tried her hand at over the years. She most recently covered Alicia Keys’ 2003 single “If I Ain’t Got You” in February 2022.