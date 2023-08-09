Erykah Badu Says DJ Akademiks Is “Acting Real Pu**y” Over Old Joke, Proceeds To Sell Incense

Erykah Badu has responded to DJ Akademiks’ fiery tirade against her over a joke she told at his expense in 2017.

“I learned something so valuable today, fam,” she began in a quick Instagram Live video Wednesday (Aug. 9) afternoon. “You have to really be careful what you think and what you say out here. I learned today that something I said five years ago in jest, when we all laughed, actually triggered someone’s really deep-rooted trauma. They kept it bottled up for a while and it hurt them so bad, it had them out in these streets acting real pu**y.”

She then added, “And in honor of that,” before bringing her Badu branded incense into frame.

“Let’s go! Badu Pu**y. On sale today, 5pm. You know it’s rare and limited supply….they be talking about it everywhere, now you can smell it. Peace!”

Ak’s tirade did, indeed, take aim at Badu’s sex life, attempting to degrade the influential singer for her past relationships with rappers.

“Bi**h, you a old-a** h*e, just keep getting f**ked by all these young ni**as…How many rappers done ran through you?—You was trying to f**k with and suck up XXXTENTACION,” he said during his rant. He also confirmed that his issue with the “Tyrone” artist stems from the singer jokingly comparing him to Jerry the mouse from Tom And Jerry during a November 2017 episode of defunct Complex series, Everyday Struggle.

“Listen, that little Everyday Struggle sh*t, that was another era, my ni**a. I’m down to violate all you ni**as these days. F**k what y’all got going on…I never f**ked with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. Bi**h, I don’t f**k with you after that. Ni**a, wassup now? What we finna do?”