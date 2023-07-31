Erykah Badu Flirts With “Fine” John Boyega After Revealing Crush

Erykah Badu has proven that manifestation is real. After revealing that she has a crush on actor John Boyega, her thoughts instantly came into fruition.

During a recent performance of her 2015 single “On & On,” the singer stopped mid-song to let the crowd know that she has a crush on the Star Wars star. Shortly after, he surprised her by popping up on stage, leaving her smiling in embarrassment.

In a clip shared by Netflix, Badu urged the crowd to tell Boyega that she says “Hi,” if they ever run into him.

John Boyega attends as They Cloned Tyrone opens The American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

“It’s a lot of people in the audience — that’s why I wanted to say that,” she went on. “There’s enough of y’all for one of y’all to get the message to the man, right?”

After calling him “fine” she then asked the crowd, “How old is he? He under 30? … Hell yeah!” she beamed. “That’s what I’m talking about. Nuts still tough. You know what I’m sayin’? That’s what I be looking for.”

As Badu went on to do her next number — a re-recording of her 1997 hit “Tyrone” from the Bodega-starring film They Cloned Tyrone — the actor surprised her from behind. Badu hilariously covered her face in embarrassment before announcing, “It’s John Boyega!” The pair then hugged.

With Boyega standing next to her, Badu finished off the tune and then suggested they go hang out on her tour bus after the show. “I’ma go back to the bus later on. After the show, of course. I gotta finish this,” she said looking at Boyega. “Then we’re gonna go back to the bus. Is that all right?”

“Make sure you roll one up for me,” she insisted as he pretended to roll a joint. “Thank you!”

“POV: Ur celebrity crush surprises u at work,” Netflix captioned the post. “Raise your hand if you wanna trade places with Erykah Badu.”

Watch Boyega and Badu’s spontaneous meeting above and watch They Cloned Tyrone now on Netflix.