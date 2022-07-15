Erykah Badu “Shocked Thee Sh*t” Out Of Megan Thee Stallion With Her Twerk Moves

Erykah Badu attends Save the Music #MUSICSAVES honoring Jesse Collins at NeueHouse Los Angeles on December 08, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Megan Thee Stallion attends the premiere of STARZ Season 2 of "P-Valley" at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by Erykah Badu, who wowed both the Hot Girl Coach and the audience with her dance moves. During Thee Stallion’s performance at Switzerland’s Gurtenfestival on Thursday night, the two women shared the carefree moment soundtracked by Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Kitty Kat.“

Megan Thee Stallion shared the video of Erykah Badu showcasing her twerk skills on Instagram after the festival ended.

“When I tell yallll my girl @erykahbadu shocked thee sh*t outta me,” she wrote followed by multiple handclap emojis. “I did not know she was bout to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland.”

Megan Thee Stallion performs during Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images 1/ST

As both women call the Lone Star State home, the “Cash Sh*t” rapper closed out by exclaiming, “Real mf TEXAS SH!T REAL MF HOT GIRL SH!T!”

Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu headlined the festival with Badu taking the same stage ahead of Thee Stallion’s set.

The “Bag Lady” singer shared the moment on her own social media platform and uploaded multiple screenshots of the video to her Instagram Story with exciting captions.

Instagram/Screenshot

“Meg said go in!!!!” she wrote in one slide. “Badu just popped off hot girl summer in the Switzerland alps w/ home girl Megan … Texas baby.”

In the screenshot that captured her hitting the splits, she declared, “Yeah hos,” while captioning Megan’s surprised reaction with “Oh shyt.”

Watch the Erykah Badu twerk on stage as Megan Thee Stallion hypes her on below.