Erykah Badu To Make Musical Cameo In Netflix’s ‘The Piano Lessons’

Singer Erykah Badu attends 2017 Essence Black Women in Music at NeueHouse Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Erykah Badu has been cast in Netflix’s The Piano Lesson as a musical cameo. According to Variety, the songbird will appear in the film to “deliver her soulful sound and eclectic style with musical performances in the film.”

Further information regarding Badu’s appearance in the film is scarce. However, the Mama’s Gun singer isn’t the only new addition to Netflix’s forthcoming project.

In April 2023, the streaming giant announced the cast for The Piano Lesson, disclosing that Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington will star as leads. In addition, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins were also revealed to have major roles in the project.

The screenplay, based on The Piano Lesson by August Wilson, is written by Virgil Williams, and Malcolm Washington, brother of John David Washington.

Erykah Badu walks the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City. Yim/Getty Images for Vogue



Netflix’s upcoming film will also mark Malcolm Washington’s directorial debut, with Malcolm and John’s father, Denzel Washington, and Academy Award Nominee Todd Black serving as the movie’s producers.

According to the official description, Netflix’s The Piano Lesson takes place in 1936 Pittsburgh after the Great Depression. The movie intimately follows the Charles family’s lives in the Doaker Charles household. An heirloom, the family piano, is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor.

Jackson and Washington starred alongside each other during the Broadway revival of Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. The Broadway adaption ended at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, playing a total of 27 previews and 124 regular performances.

Elsewhere in Erykah Badu news, the songstress recently announced a tour with Yasiin Bey, the artist formerly known as Mos Def. Titled the Unfollow Me Tour, the 25-city run is set to commence in the summer of 2023, beginning at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

Erykah took to Instagram to announce the tour, along with a short clip traveling through visual interpretations of the neo-soul icon.

“Badu Summer Tour 2023…(((UNFOLLOW ME ))) w/ Yasiin Bey and other EXTRAORDINARY GUESTS!!!” she typed. “Tickets go up 4/20 … coming to your city .. link in bio …. Vid created by e.badu on this phone with a layering of 4 apps. Original IA Portraits by Vince Fraser.”