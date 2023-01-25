Erykah Badu, Puma Curry, And The D.O.C. Respond To Backlash Over Viral Photo

Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma Curry have responded to backlash received from a photo Curry posted of herself and her mother showing their derrières while wearing tight-leggings.

On Tuesday (Jan. 24), the 18-year-old addressed the criticism behind her viral Instagram pic in a subsequent post, stating that she’s an adult while welcoming detractors to explain their gripes in the comment section.

Curry also appeared to defend her mother from accusations of exploiting her daughter for potential fame and monetary gain, pointing out that it was her, not Badu, who shared the photo.

“I posted a pic (not my mom) of me and my mama badu in some cute form fitting pants. I’m an adult. What’s the real issue? Let’s discuss,” she wrote in a note dated Jan. 23, 2023 and timestamped 9:32 PM.

Badu also responded, commenting “Well…” while seemingly waiting for someone to accept her daughter’s offer of discourse regarding the negative opinions of the photo. Puma’s father, rapper The D.O.C., appeared to show his solidarity with his daughter and her mother by following Badu’s lead and mimicking her comment with his own. This prompted the R&B star to deem the renowned writer “the best” in response to his post.

While Puma seemed to move on from the discussion, later writing “CASE CLOSED” in a comment under her post, Badu continued to clap back at the haters on her own Instagram account, reposting the viral photo on her story and writing, “got ‘em uncomfortable” and “wait till y’all see out insides (heart, mind, spirit $).” The 51-year-old also made light of the matter on Twitter, joking that the public can look forward to discovering more of her body in the future. “Next year I’ll show y’all a sonogram X-ray of my colon,” the Baduizm singer wrote. “Dr. Says, and I quote, ‘it’s just the prettiest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Puma is the lone child of Badu and The D.O.C., who were romantically involved during the early ’00s. The couple ultimately split ways, but still remain amicable, as the Dallas native previously told HipHopDX. “Honestly, she’s the coolest person that I’ve ever spoken to, ever,” the “It’s Funky Enough” creator said. “She is cool as f**k. I mean, she’s just got such a presence. I would describe her as ethereal.”

Badu shares her eldest child, son Seven, with Andre 3000 and her youngest, daughter Mars Merkaba, with Jay Electronica.