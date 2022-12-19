Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula

Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again.

On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together.

DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support to their client before, during and shortly after childbirth to help them achieve the healthiest, most satisfying experience possible.”

And according to Summer’s Instagram, she is “Always surrounded by healers.”

Three days prior, Badu took to Instagram with a post featuring her 18-year-old daughter Puma, whom the “Window Seat” artist says in training to become a doula herself.

“Peace peace .. MEET THE WELCOMING COMITTEE??,” Badu captioned the clip. “Mother – Daughter DOULA duty. Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labor with twins.”

The comment led some fans to believe Walker is pregnant with twins. Neither Badu nor the “Insane” songstress have addressed the speculation.

Summer, 26, announced her pregnancy with rapper and on-and-off boyfriend LVRD Pharaoh, née Larry, back in June on Instagram Live.

Per People, at the time she said, “People asking me if I’m pregnant…I am and you know I’m very, very, very, very, happy about it. Very excited about it. I’m very very excited because it’s going to be different from how it was before. It’s really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love.”

Summer, who shares a young daughter with producer London On Da Track, added, “The only reason I’m even saying anything is because last time I felt very disrespected that people didn’t let me tell that myself. People were taking pictures of me in the store — I know it kind of comes with the job –… [but] people took pictures of me and sent it to The Shade Room before I could even announce my pregnancy.”

Badu aided Summer in delivering her first born, as well as Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s second daughter, Rue.

At the time, London on Da Track thanked Badu for her help with Summer on Instagram with a now-deleted post.

It read: “I Can’t even cap this Allah’s best birthday gift to me … priceless moments u can value forever @erykahbadu gratitude beloved for the genuineness and love. We grateful for yu being a part of our lil Princess bubblegum journey. @summerwalker this gift I can cherish 4L.”

Walker has yet to reveal the child’s sex or due date.