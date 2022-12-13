Erykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box Set

Erykah Badu is releasing her own marijuana strain and brand of mushroom tea. The music legend has partnered with rapper and entrepreneur Berner to introduce her own strain, “The Badu,” which she previewed in a video alongside the marijuana ambassador.

“The first time we demoed it, it was about four of us,” she says of her first time experiencing the potency of “The Badu,” a Limoncello cross-bred. “And we had one spliff, no tobacco. And we each hit it two or three times and we were like comatose. But then, the next time we did the experiment, we each hit it one time and we had such a wonderful experience.”

Grown by Mad Cow Genetics, “The Badu” has a “lemon smell” that’s “very faint,” according to the songstress, who recommends it to mothers and women who want to enjoy its effects while remaining productive and alert. “It’s really nice and natural, sort of like a ballad,” Badu describes. “It just makes you move light and it kind of gets you through your day and you’re not zooted.”

In addition to her self-named strain, the 51-year-old vanguard also presented her new mushroom tea box set, which she also created in tandem with the Bay Area rep. The tea box set includes two psilocybin flavors (Ginger Magic, Earl Grey Creme), and two functional flavors (Golden Focus, Bergamot Brain Boost), as well as directions on how to prepare and consume them to maximize the experience.

“These are really for your evenings or meditations or vision quests or evenings when you have an opportunity to commune with your mind,” Badu said of the teas. She also added that they’re “very good for emotional balance,” as well as “any kind of nervous system malfunction or dysfunction.”

“The Badu” strain and her mushroom tea box set will reportedly be available on Berner’s Cookies website, and could possibly also be purchased through Badu’s own online shop Badu World Market at a later date.