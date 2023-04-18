Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey (FKA Mos Def) Announce The Unfollow Me Tour

Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bey, the artist formerly known as Mos Def, have announced the Unfollow Me Tour. The 25-city tour is set to begin in the summer of 2023, beginning at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

Erykah hit Instagram to announce the news, accompanied by a short clip traveling through various visual interpretations of the neo-soul artist.

“Badu Summer Tour 2023…(((UNFOLLOW ME ))) w/ Yasiin Bey and other EXTRAORDINARY GUESTS!!!,” the songstress typed. “Tickets go up 4/20 … coming to your city .. link in bio …. Vid created by e.badu on this phone with a layering of 4 apps. Original IA Portraits by Vince Fraser.”

As revealed in the IG post, tickets for the tour will go on pre-sale on Thursday (April 20).

Badu’s most recent body of work, 2015’s But You Caint Use My Phone, was met with critical acclaim upon release.

The LP was a mixtape in the literal sense, featuring the singer performing over other artists’ beats and production. But You Caint Use My Phone only featured one guest verse from Andre 3000.

Check out the tour dates for Unfollow Me below.

June 11 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TC

June 13 – Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ

June 20 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

June 21 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

June 23 – WaMu Theater – Seattle, WA

June 26 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

June 28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

June 30 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

July 1 – United Center – Chicago, IL

July 2 – Little Caesar’s Arena – Detroit, MI

July 7 – TD Arena – Boston, MA

July 8 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

July 9 – TD Pavillion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

July 11 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

July 13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

July 15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

July 16 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

July 18 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

July 19 – Legacy Area at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL

July 21 – Fedex Forum – Memphis, TN

July 23 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX