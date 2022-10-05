EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage.

The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage.

Later, The Snowman appeared for his verse as he menacingly entered the stage from the audience. With a nostalgic bandana tied around his fresh bald fade, EST Gee eagerly watched and rapped along.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Before moving to the stage, Jeezy sat next to Yo Gotti, the CMG boss in charge of cultivating and crafting EST Gee’s budding career.

“The Realest” was issued on EST Gee’s latest album I Never Felt Nun which was released just last month. Additionally, the rapper enlisted his fellow Kentucky representatives Jack Harlow and Bryson Tiller for the LP, as well as Future, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Watch EST Gee and Jeezy perform “The Realest” above and check out EST Gee’s album below.