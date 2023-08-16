EST Gee Sends Stern Warning To Bootleg Kev: “Don’t Play With Me”

EST Gee has issued a stern warning to DJ Bootleg Kev after an appearance on the Hip-Hop personality’s platform went awry.

The rapper recently stopped by The Bootleg Kev Podcast for an interview, but abruptly cut the conversation short after becoming perturbed by Kev’s line of questioning. In a clip that surfaced on Tuesday (Aug. 15), the host inquires about EST Gee’s time as a standout football player in high school and in college, setting off the Kentucky native.

“What do that got to do with music and sh*t, bro?” he asked in response, leading Kev to express his interest in that aspect of the emerging star’s backstory. “No, I’m just curious because I’m a huge football fan and I find it fascinating that you have like a real high-level football run before the rap shi* took off,” he explained in an attempt to convey he meant no disrespect with his approach.

While Kev attempted to resume the exchange, EST Gee exited the interview, leaving Kev sitting on set by himself.

After Kev uploaded the content to his YouTube page, the Young Shiners executive took to social media to give further context as to why he chose not to continue the conversation.

“@bootlegkev You tryna play it like I walked out cause of football like [I] ain’t did plenty interviews talking about playing and talk about it in my music,” he wrote as part of a lengthy rebuttal. “You asking me if I remembered an old man pornstar. If I believe in aliens and the NFL combine????? WTF do that got to do with my album dropping Friday? And I literally just walked out that interview 2 hours ago you already got a clip up??? You tryna go viral LOL 100.” The CMG artist continued, adding “I got real life sh*t going [on] ask around Ion feel like playing so please don’t play wit me cause I play crazy.”

Bootleg Kev would issue a statement clarifying his intent, voicing his appreciation and support of EST Gee’s music and stating that his unique questioning was at the behest of the rapper’s handlers. “About the @ESTGEE thing- I’m a fan of his music & was genuinely excited to talk to him,” Kev tweeted. “I was told by his team that he wanted to not have an interview NOT filled with typical stuff where we talk about music this music that etc.

“Apparently he has a wide-range of interests that include the ‘Universe’ & Quantum Physics etc (what I was told)…so I approached our interview as I do every single one- let’s have fun, shoot the sh*t and get to know who you are outside of the music + persona.”

He then accused EST of being over an hour late for the sit-down and of appearing disinterested in speaking prior to the mix-up. “He came 90 minutes late (which isn’t unique with some artists) and didn’t ever really seem to want to talk or be interviewed. I don’t care, I’m still a fan of his music and we got a moment out of it for the Internet. No hard feelings.”

The veteran spinner also vowed to remain true to his interview style and proceeded to promote EST Gee’s forthcoming album, as well as shoutout his team and his parent label. “I look forward 2 talking about aliens, Brian Pumper, & Football with tons of other artists in the future! Go grab that EST GEE album #ElToro2 this Friday tho- & salute 2 my friends at CMG & Interscope! I create content for a living and today was for better or worse a moment!”

