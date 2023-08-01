‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Dead At 25, Buried His Father A Week Prior

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has died at only 25 years old.

The budding actor was best known for his role as Fez in the Zendaya-starring HBO series. As of publication, Cloud’s cause of death is unknown, but according to TMZ, sources close to his family suspect narcotic involvement.

Per the outlet, on Monday (July 31), the Oakland Police and Fire Dept. were called by his mother around 11:30 AM, for a “possible overdose.” When authorities arrived, they found the actor without a pulse. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cloud’s late father was laid to rest a week prior. Sources told TMZ that Cloud had been battling suicidal thoughts after returning from his father’s burial in Ireland. The outlet also reported that Cloud’s family was trying to help him cope with the loss.

Angus Cloud at the Tag Heuer Brand Ambassador Announcement Party honoring Ryan Gosling at a Private Residence on October 7, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Buckner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the family stated to TMZ. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

It continues, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Cloud’s ascension to Hollywood fame started with the 2019 award-winning HBO series, where he played a drug dealer and mentor to Zendaya’s character, Rue. He’s also been a part of films including The Line and North Hollywood, amidst cameoing in a plethora of music videos.

Before his passing, Cloud reportedly filmed two projects.

VIBE sends condolences to Angus Cloud’s family at this time.