Eva Marcille’s Husband Michael Sterling Wants To “Win Her Back” After Divorce Filing

Eva Marcille’s husband Michael Sterling has revealed that he wants to save their marriage after the model and actress filed for divorce last week.

On Wednesday (March 29), Page Six shared a statement of Sterling via attorney saying, “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being. I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.”

He added, “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to win her back.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: (L-R) Michael Sterling and Eva Marcille attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The 38-year-old Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from Sterling on March 23 after five years of marriage and sharing two children. The former America’s Top Model winner claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and declared that there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” the All The Queen’s Men star told PEOPLE on Tuesday (March 28).

According to the outlet, Marcille also requested child support and primary custody of their two sons Michael, 4, and Maverick, 3. The former housewife also shares a daughter, Marley, 9, with R&B singer Kevin McCall. In 2020, Eva actually decided to change Marley’s last name to Sterling’s as he raised her as his own.

“Our children remain our biggest priority, and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” she said.

In addition, she wants the court to award her “equitable division” of the assets and debt that she and Sterling have garnered during their marriage. She is also asking for her own separate property.

The pair got engaged on Christmas Day in 2017 and married one year later in October 2018.