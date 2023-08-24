Eva Marcille Co-Signs Message To “Remember Chadwick” As Fans Question Her Appearance

Eva Marcille is imploring her social media followers to “be kind” and remember the late Chadwick Boseman after sharing snaps that left them questioning her appearance.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram late Wednesday night with three snaps of herself sitting atop a table at The Beverly Hilton. Her hair up in a messy bun, the model rocked a black bow halter top and white pants with black panelling down the sides. Unfortunately, commenters felt the need to critique her physique in the snaps, causing the former reality star to turn off the comment section on the post.

She was also sure to acknowledged one comment reminding followers to “please remember Chadwick and watch what you say. Showing love is easier than spewing negativity,” which she co-signed with a heart hands emoji.

Marcille later shared another post imploring her followers to “be kind.”

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, but chose to fight his battle privately. Many fans, unaware of his diagnoses, made disparaging comments regarding his appearance until his unexpected death in August 2020.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 15: Chadwick Boseman is introduced in the 2020 NBA All-Star – AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Fans began to empathize with Marcille as the post spread on social media.

“Please leave people alone. Most are fighting battles seen and unseen that no one knows about,” wrote one supporter within TNT’s comment section, with another adding, “People will never learn, they currently doing it to Tami Roman, Erica Mena and etc… Stop commenting on people’s weight/body type.”

Another shared their take on public figures being dragged no matter how they look, writing, “When you lose weight people say you’re sick, when you gain weight they tell you that you’ve been getting fat.”

“She shouldn’t even have to say this. People don’t know how to just look and keep scrolling. Disgusting,” added one more supporter, while one showed their concern by writing, “hope she ok and I hope her Reply is not a confirmation of something serious.”

Check out the comment and Marcille’s co-sign below.