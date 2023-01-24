Eve L. Ewing Becomes First Black Woman To Write ‘Black Panther’ Comic Series

In 2023, Black history is still being made — even in the comic book space.

Marvel Comics has now enlisted Chicago writer, scholar and organizer Eve L. Ewing as the first Black woman to pen a Black Panther comic under its titular series.

“The watershed moment comes less than 30 years after Black writers were not allowed to direct the flagship comic,” states Shine My Crown.

The super hero Black Panther made its debut in 1966 as part of the 52nd issue of the Fantastic Four comic. The character, originally named “Coal Tiger,” was created by Jack Kirby and the issue was written by Stan Lee. Now the hero will receive its next storyline from a Black woman.

In Ewing’s interview with Comic Book, the “Ironheart” penciler spoke on the historic Marvel opportunity and how she plans to “not reboot, but build” upon the Wakanda world, “in continuity.”

Eve Ewing attends ABC and Marvel honor Stan Lee at New Amsterdam Theatre on October 07, 2019 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

She stated to CB: “I’ve actually been thinking about it less in terms of those qualifiers, just because the Wakandan space is an arena where there have been several Black women writers – from Yona Harvey to Roxane Gay to Nnedi Okorafor – and also because I’m so excited that some awesome Black women, Black non-binary writers, and just dope people of color, in general, have come on board at Marvel even since I was first writing ‘Ironheart’ in 2018.

“More than anything, I’m bowled over at the opportunity to write such a marquee character. I see it as a big responsibility,” she added. “Black Panther is a tremendously important legacy character for Marvel fans, but moreover, the character has become one of the most important icons in pop culture for people of the African diaspora all over the world.”

Speaking to what she plans to expound upon in the forthcoming comic series, she stated that the focal point will elaborate on T’Challa’s story, and show a side of the powerful Wakandans, “as you’ve never seen them before.”

“As always, you can expect some unexpected visitors from various corners of the Marvel universe,” she revealed. “Virtually everything in this arc will be about T’Challa, and Wakanda, as you’ve never seen them before. New friends, new foes, but all with the goal of doing some world-building in Wakanda and filling out the fabric of the nation in what I believe are some pretty cool new ways.”

The next Marvel Comics series in the Black Panther franchise is expected to release this June, with Ewing’s opining arc as “noir.”