Eve Reveals Why Doctors Stated She Would Never Get Pregnant

With eight weeks left in her first pregnancy, Eve has been quietly resting at home in London with family. However, she took some time out to speak with Tamron Hall regarding her fertility journey and shared a shocking revelation.

Like most first-time moms, the Queens star has been nervous regarding all the new changes happening with her body. She shared that just a couple of weeks ago, she was fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital, just for them to admit she was simply experiencing normal pregnancy symptoms. Yet, prior to her becoming pregnant, doctors feared it may never have happened due to fibroids—an issue many women including Hall have faced.

“It’s so important. To be honest, we went through our fertility journey. We went through doctors first, just checking things out, and then, we did do IVF, but what it was was that something said to me, ‘Something’s not right’ like in my body,” shared Eve.

The Philly native and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, wound up going to a specialist who bluntly stated, “You can go through 20 rounds [of IVF], you can have all the sex you want—You’ve never gonna get pregnant because you have so many fibroids that your uterus thinks it’s already taken over, [like] it’s already pregnant.”

Even the 43-year-old experiencing painful periods all her life wasn’t normal, but she assumed it was. “That’s what you’re told,” Eve stated. After the fibroids were removed, she called the specialist in tears because it was the first time she didn’t have a menstrual cycle in pain. Following her journey as she began to discuss it more among friends, she learned how common the issue was and is now being more intentional about raising awareness.

Watch the full interview below.