Eve And Trina To Face Off In Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

The Verzuz platform created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz has finally opened the stage to women in hip-hop. Rappers Trina and Eve have been enlisted to participate in the next celebratory battle of hits and friendly banter. Scheduled to take place on June 16, 2021, it is the first matchup to include female rappers since Verzuz was established in March 2020.

Trina began her rap career in the late 1990s and earned her big break after delivering a standout feature on Trick Daddy’s “Nann Ni**a.” Since then, she has delivered six studio albums, four EPs, almost a dozen mixtapes, and endless guest verses. The Miami rapper has poised herself as Da Baddest Bitch since her debut and has continued to claim the title as her rap career evolved. Throughout her career, the “Pull Over” rapper has worked with artists such as Kelly Rowland, Nicki Minaj, and Keyshia Cole. She has also maintained a presence with newer women in Hip Hop, collaborating with rappers such as Molly Brazy and City Girls.

As she continues to drop music and perform her old and new songs, Trina has also solidified herself as a personality through reality television and radio.

Eve also began her rap career in the late 1990s, standing firmly as the first lady of the Ruff Ryders camp. The Philadelphia-bred artist has delivered four studio albums, beginning with her debut Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady. Released September 1999, it sold over 200,000 copies the first week and Eve became only the third female rapper to have her album peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart following Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, 1998) and Foxy Brown (Chyna Doll, 1999).

With collaborations with artists such as Faith Evans, Missy Elliot, Gwen Stefani, and Nas just to name a few. Beyond her musical career, the Grammy-award-winning rapper has established a solid acting career, even starring in her own eponymous series in 2003. While she continues to do music, Eve currently stars in the series “Queens” alongside Brandy and Naturi Naughton, after the coronavirus pandemic ended her time on “The Talk.”

For both women, the Verzuz Effect, a boost in streaming for artists who appear on the platform, could remind current fans and invite new audiences to explore the range of their discographies. The long-rumored Verzuz between rappers Soulja Boy and Bow Wow has also been announced as well as an ESSENCE Fest-hosted battle between unnamed talent. An international Verzuz has also been listed.