Fabolous Recalls Kobe Bryant Pulling Up To “Trade It All Part 2” Video Shoot

Fabolous visited DraftKings’ Starting Five and discussed Kobe Bryant pulling up to his “Trade It All Part 2” video shoot. During the interview, Fab reflected fondly on the event, revealing that Bryant was in the area and came through to show love.

“Kobe came to the video [shoot],” the Brooklynite asserted. “It was in Venice Beach, Calif. I don’t think the scene that he came in, I was wearing the jersey — but he came, though. The funniest part of him coming to the shoot was… you know, everybody’s excited, Kobe’s coming to the set.”

The Summertime Shootout emcee continued, detailing how DJ Clue almost got the Los Angeles Lakers legend to cameo.

“So [DJ] Clue was like, ‘Yo, ask him if he wants to jump in and be in a cameo in the video,'” the rapper continued with a smirk. “I said, ‘I ain’t askin’ Kobe that. You ask him.’ So, he went over there to ask him, Kobe, and Kobe said, ‘naw,’ you know? ‘I just came to show some love to Fab.’ Clue, I think, was having a good moment, and he wanted to turn it into a great moment. Shoot for the stars. But it was cool, man. I wore his jersey.”

“Trade It All Part 2” was released as the official remix of “Trade it All” from his debut album, Ghetto Fabolous, in August 2002. The remix featured Jagged Edge and Diddy and was included in the Barbershop soundtrack. “Trade it All Part 2” would also be repurposed as a bonus track for his sophomore album, Street Dreams. The sequel track climbed the Billboard Hot 100 in 2002, peaking at No. 20.

Shaq also recently shared a story about the late great Kobe, getting emotional over his friend. The NBA TV crew asked the four-time NBA champion bout Bryant’s perfect ally-oop to O’Neal during the 2000 Western Conference Finals. Bryant’s former teammate shared his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers’ comeback win over the Portland Trailblazers that year and his “young fella.”

“I’m happy that happened, but every time I see my young fella, he’s not with us anymore, it kinda makes me sad… Of course, it was a happy moment, but if I could trade that moment and have him sitting here with us… that would be better for me,” he said.

