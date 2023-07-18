Fabolous Says The Music Industry Only Promotes Certain Female Rappers

Recording artist Fabolous attends the Rookie USA Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 15, 2017 in New York City.

Fabolous has voiced his belief that the music industry promotes female rappers that are one-dimensional in aesthetic and lyrical content.

The Brooklyn rapper shared his thoughts on the landscape of Hip-Hop as it pertains to women this past weekend, noting the lack of versatility in the music while commending the female rappers who speak from a vantage point of strength and authenticity. “I love hearing female rappers talking some real sh*t,” Fabolous wrote on his Instagram Story. “Women are so strong. Have so many stories and perspectives that we need to hear in pure form.”

He tempered his comments by insisting they weren’t made to critique or slight, but were merely observations on what brand of music he feels is being pushed to the consumer. “No disrespect to any female rappers out there but I think there’s only one style of female rap/Hip Hop being promoted, programmed and looked at as successful now,” the hitmaker added.

Fab’s remarks received mixed reactions, with some agreeing with his take and others scoffing at his outlook. Others pointed to his own history of collaborations with female rap artists as being in conflict with his statement, as he’s more known for working alongside women in the mainstream than those regarded for their lyrical ability.

The conversation surrounding the lyrical content of female rappers is one that’s occurred for decades, with music fans falling on both sides of the debate of what’s acceptable or expected of women in Hip-Hop. In 2023, women are more active in the culture than ever, posing as dominant figures within the game, with many crediting them with being at the forefront of rap music at the moment.

“It’s like crazy, crazy female artists right now, for sure,” Lil Baby said in a recent interview. “Females [are] like running the game right now.”

