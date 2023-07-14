Faith Evans And Stevie J Finalize Divorce After Nearly 3-Year Marriage

Faith Evans and Stevie J, born Steven Aaron Jordan, have finalized their divorce after just under three years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2018 before calling it quits in 2021.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday (July 13), the Grammy-winning singer and Bad Boy music producer have been “restored to the status of single persons.” The settlement comes nearly two years after the couple filed for divorce.

Per the outlet, the “Love Like This” singer asked the courts to deny spousal support for Stevie J, as she didn’t request any from him. The document also reportedly states that the pair has been separated since May 29, 2020 — the same month that Evans was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

Faith Evans (L) and her husband Stevie J attend the 2018 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images

According to the outlet, the couple’s marriage couldn’t be salvaged due to “irreconcilable differences” which have caused an “irremediable breakdown of their marriage.”

It also reads, “There is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling, a further waiting period, or any other means whatsoever.”

Stevie first announced the surprising romance in 2016 while visiting The Breakfast Club. Two years later, the couple married in Las Vegas with their friends and family.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram around Mother’s Day this year to speak on his relationship after filing for divorce.

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you, and humiliated you in front of the world,” he wrote. “From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart. I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you, and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.”

With a photo of the couple who share no children, Stevie added, “I’ve learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust.”

Evans did not publicly respond to his plea.