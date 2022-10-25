Fake Drake Hit With Cease And Desist Order From Real Drake And OVO

A popular social media figure known for impersonating Drake has changed his name after receiving a cease and desist order sent by the representatives of the 6 God’s OVO brand.

The man, formerly known as IzzyDrake, announced his adoption of his new moniker, Izzyyfamous, on Monday (Oct. 24), which happens to be the real Drake’s birthday. Izzyyfamous uploaded a post of the alleged letter on Instagram wishing the 36-year-old rap star well on his big day, singing the “Jimmy Cooks’ rapper’s praises while notifying his former namesake of his intended compliance in light of his request.

“Happy birthday to the greatest artist in history and my biggest inspiration,” the aspiring artist wrote. “I got this cease and desist letter from OVO [a] couple days ago and as a respectful b-day gift to @champagnepapi I changed my name from IzzyyDrake to Izzyyfamous,” he added.

The supposed cease and desist letter, which was included in the post, read, in part, “This letter serves as a notice of your unauthorized use of the trademark, ‘OVO’ to promote your brand and likeness, as well as your unauthorized fabrication of media which is Per Se damaging and defamatory to our brand. Your conducted actions are unwarranted, unwelcome, and inacceptable.”

The letter continued, “In addition, this shall serve as a pre-suit letter demanding that you provide us written assurance within 7 days that you will cease and desist from making any further factually untrue statements involving OVO Sound and/or Drake, and that you will no longer fabricate media that portrays the aforementioned Trademarks.”

In addition to gaining fame in part from using Drake’s name and likeness, IzzyyDrake has also addressed the hit-maker in song. He recently dropped the track “Letter To Drizzy” in September, in which he voiced his adoration for the Canadian and the impact he’s had on his life. Izzyyfamous previously teamed up with Lil Durk impersonator Perkioo for the song “Attack of the Clones,” which saw the pair trying to recreate the magic captured by their respective look-alikes.

Listen to Izzyyfamous and Perkioo’s “Attack of the Clones” below.