Family Depicted In ‘The Blind Side’ Claims Michael Oher “Threatened” Them With Negative Press

On Monday (Aug. 14), former NFL player Michael Oher — whose story is depicted in the 2009 flick The Blind Side — claimed that his guardians benefitted financially from his falsified adoption and storyline in the Oscar-winning film.

Now, the Tuohy family has responded through their legal representation. Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy are claiming that Oher attempted a “shakedown” on the couple for $15 million, ahead of filing a petition regarding his “adoption” and movie residuals.

According to attorney Martin Singer, “the Tuohy family opened their home to Mr. Oher, offered him structure, support, and most of all, unconditional love,” PEOPLE reports. “His [Oher] response was to threaten them, including saying that he would plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million.”

Michael Oher #74 of the Baltimore Ravens watches from the bench against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 1, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The statement reportedly continues, “Mr. Oher has actually attempted to run this play several times before, but was stopped after the lawyers representing him saw the evidence and learned the truth. Sadly, Mr. Oher has finally found a willing enabler to file this ludicrous lawsuit as a cynical attempt to drum up attention in the middle of his latest book tour.”

Calling the former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens player’s claims “outlandish”, Singer added that “Anyone with a modicum of common sense can see that the outlandish claims made by Michael Oher about the Tuohy family are hurtful and absurd. The idea that the Tuohys have ever sought to profit off Mr. Oher is not only offensive, it is transparently ridiculous.”

“We try cases in the courtroom based on the facts, we have confidence in our judicial system and in our client Michael Oher,” states attorney J. Gerard Stranch IV. “We believe that justice will be served in the courtroom, and we hope to get there quickly.”

On Monday, Us Weekly confirmed that a petition had been filed in Shelby County of Tennessee, where Oher claimed that he was urged to sign a conservatorship instead of adoption papers. The lawsuit also claims that Oher, who started living with the Tuohys at 16, unknowingly signed away the rights to his life story to 20th Century Fox in 2007.

Oher claims to have received nothing from The Blind Side, which grossed over $300 million worldwide. The Tuohys reportedly negotiated a contract of $225,000 with an extra 2.5 percent of future “defined net proceeds” for their family, per the lawsuit.

Singer has claimed that Oher did, indeed, receive equitable profit from The Blind Side.

THE BLIND SIDE, from left: Jae Head, Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, 2009. Ralph Nelson/©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

“When Michael Lewis, a friend of Sean’s since childhood, was approached about turning his book on Mr. Oher and the Tuohys into a movie about their family, his agents negotiated a deal where they received a small advance from the production company and a tiny percentage of net profits. They insisted that any money received be divided equally,” the attorney stated while adding, The Tuohy’s, “made good on that pledge.”

Speaking to Oher “unknowingly” singing conservatorship papers instead of adoption documents, Singer stated that “the Tuohys have always been upfront” about the details of his conservatorship. He claims the family presented the guardianship papers to “assist with Mr. Oher’s needs, ranging from getting him health insurance and obtaining a driver’s license to helping with college admissions.”

Singer also noted that Sean and Leigh Anne are open to terminating the conservatorship “either now or at anytime in the future.” The attorney added that The Tuohy’s “will not hesitate to defend their good names, stand up to this shakedown and defeat this offensive lawsuit.”

Leigh Anne Tuohy celebrates on the field after her adoptive son Michael Oher #74 of the Baltimore Ravens and the Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“Mike didn’t grow up with a stable family life. When the Tuohy family told Mike they loved him and wanted to adopt him, it filled a void that had been with him his entire life,” Stranch stated to ESPN. “Discovering that he wasn’t actually adopted devastated Mike and wounded him deeply.”

In February, Oher learned that the Tuohy family was still receiving money from the Sandra Bullock-starring film. That’s when he hired attorney J. Gerard Stranch IV to look into the situation. The investigation allegedly led Stranch to unraveling his conservatorship.

“I am disheartened by the revelation shared in the lawsuit today,” a rep for Oher shared in a statement to PEOPLE. “This is a difficult situation for my family and me. I want to ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time. For now, I will let the lawsuit speak for itself and will offer no further comment.”