FYI: There’s No Room In 2022 For Fans To Kiss Alicia Keys

During the Vancouver stop of Alicia Keys’ Alicia + Keys World Tour, a fan got risqué and grabbed the Grammy-winning musician’s face to kiss her on the cheek. The kiss happened during one of the most popular segments of the show, where Keys leaves the main stage and walks through the audience towards a smaller stage.

In a video captured by Hollywood Unlocked, a woman can be seen grabbing Keys’ face and planting a giant kiss on her right cheek. Caught by surprise, Keys’ eyes widen as she continues to sing her New York anthem, “Empire State of Mind.” As a professional performer, Keys’ kept the show rolling. When the clip began making rounds on social media, the 41-year-old spoke out. “Trust me, I was like what the F–K!!!!!!!! Don’t she know what time it is???” Keys wrote in response, referencing the current spread of COVID-19 and monkeypox.

Following her world tour, the multifaceted music artist will hit the stage again on November 12 as she presents music industry legend Clive Davis with the 2022 Portrait of a Nation award. Davis actually signed Keys to J Records in 2000 ahead of her debut album, Songs in A Minor. The album went on to top the Billboard 200 chart and win five Grammys, setting the tone for 10 more Grammys Keys would win years later.

Take a look at the shocking fan kiss above.