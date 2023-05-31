Fan Gets Lil Durk’s Approval For “Historic” ‘Almost Healed’ Album Tattoo

As Lil Durk observes the reception on his latest album Almost Healed, fans are expressing in more ways than one how much they’re enjoying the project. One fan went as far as to show permanent appreciation for the LP, which got Durk’s attention and approval.

On Tuesday (May 30), Durkio took to his Instagram Story sharing a fan’s forearm tattoo which is a portrait of his cover art.

“He made history,” Durk wrote declaring the supporter to be the first to do such an act for this particular album, as many fans have tattooed the rapper’s face before.

See the ink below.

A fan gets a tattoo of Lil Durk’s “Almost Healed”❤️‍?pic.twitter.com/uaQSTRCN83 — Wave Check? (@thewavecheckk) May 29, 2023

Almost Healed released on Friday (May 26), and is expected to be the week’s biggest debut. The 21-track LP includes the charting single “All My Life” featuring J. Cole, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also includes musical efforts from Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Rob49, the late Juice WRLD, and Morgan Wallen.

The Chicago rapper recently revealed that he isn’t too fond of “lyrical rappers” but has always been a fan of J. Cole, Jay-Z and Lil Wayne. He’s also worked with Nas, Big Sean, J.I.D, Cordae, Chance The Rapper, Talib Kweli and others. Durk told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily that he single-handily picked Cole to be on the collaborative record.

“Whatever mood I’m in, I just go to the studio and just make the music,” he said. “I just feel like a positive vibe went up with Dr. Luke, you know what I’m saying? That’s the first song he played and I just felt it and I’m like, ‘Man, I want J. Cole on this. And I made it happen. I’ve been talking to him, checking up on him, just seeing how you doing. You wait for the right moment for him to ask to be on the song. The song be big.”

Take a look at Durk and J. Cole’s music video for the leading single “All My Life” below.