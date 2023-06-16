Fans Think They Have Found Kendrick Lamar’s Burner Instagram Account

Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California.

Kendrick Lamar has previously spoken about staying off of social media, but fans may have found something that shows otherwise. Several users believe they have identified the Compton rapper’s burner Instagram account.

An account under the name Jojoruski had been private for a long time until this week, and it now has over 250,000 followers. The account’s posts include selfies of the GRAMMY winner, photos of Michael Jackson and 2Pac, and even a video of K. Dot feeding his daughter.

If that isn’t enough, there are also videos of the “Rich Spirit” rapper playing basketball and lighting fireworks in the middle of the street. Given the intimacy of these specific moments, it is a viable assumption on the fans’ part that this could be his own profile. Celebrities have been known to make burners so they can see what’s going on while retaining their anonymity, though many have slipped up and revealed themselves.

Kendrick Lamar has mostly stayed out of the public eye outside of performances and showing up at the GRAMMYs in February. The 35-year-old nearly won all of the awards within the Rap category, losing out on Best Melodic Rap Performance to Future, Drake, and Tems’ “Wait For U.” This success was due to his May 2022 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

“You know as artists, we all entertainers, stupid. And we say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions,” K. Dot said during his award reception speech. “So making this record was one of my toughest records to make, and it allowed me to do that and it allowed me to share other people’s experiences.”