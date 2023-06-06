Fans Question Gunplay Gifting Rick Ross Iced-Out Chain After Starting A GoFundMe

Gunplay has gifted his MMG mentor Rick Ross with a iced out chain, leaving many fans to wonder about the GoFundMe he recently set up for his daughter.

“Gave my big brother a token of my appreciation for believing in me when nobody did, cared when nobody did, gave me an opportunity when nobody did, I love you forever my brother thank you!!! #ANMLSHLTR #MMG@frankydiamonds @richforever,” Gunplay, 43, captioned a clip of himself gifting the biggest boss a chunky, diamond cuban link and pendant reading “ANML SHLTR” from jeweler Frankie Diamonds.

The gift comes weeks after The Breakfast Club‘s DJ Envy called out Ross for not helping Gunplay financially, as he and his fiancée set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of their ill daughter’s medical expenses. Gunplay took offense to Envy bringing up the crowdfunding attempt publicly while pledging his allegiance to Rozay, but the new gift has left many fans wondering if he’s truly in need of financial assistance at all.

“didn’t this man have a whole gofund me for like 50k or something? Now how he afford that,” wrote one observer within Hollywood Unlocked’s comment section, with another adding, “He can’t afford that gift, can’t go from go fund me to gifting chains, and him laying in bed like that is sus!!! I CANT WAIT FOR THE BREAKFAST CLUB TODAY, charla and envy are gonna grind them up.”

“Wasn’t this man crying for a go-fund for his kid a minute ago?,” wrote another critic within Gunplay’s own comment section, with one more adding “BOY REFUND DAT GO FUND ME MONEY cus u using it wrong.”

Some even speculated that Ross bought the gift himself, while others actually stood up for the “Chevy Box” artist.

“I mean No disrespect to all asking why he gifted his brother a gift to show his gratitude. Maybe things changed and he’s able to afford this gift. Let’s not try to read into this, instead let’s celebrate two kings living in love,” shared one supporter.

Gunplay has yet to respond to the criticism.