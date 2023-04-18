Fantasia Enrolls At HBCU Central State University To Study Business

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor is headed to college to earn a degree in business. The Color Purple star revealed she has enrolled at Central State University in Ohio and credited her family as her inspiration to do so.

“I’m a businesswoman now and I desire to continue to sharpen my sword and better my craft,” Barrino, 38, told PEOPLE. “I want to break generational curses. When it comes to my family, my girls, my children, I want to show them that no matter what she’s been through, you can always get back and go after it again, and that’s what I am doing.”

The mother of three added, “I want to be the example, I want to use my platform, my social media, to show people—men, women, Black, white, young, old—that if you have a dream, it doesn’t have to have a timeline. It doesn’t have to look a certain way and, in fact, looks better when it has a bunch of bruises and scars because that means you fought for it. My grandmother used to tell me anything worth having is worth fighting for and I want other people to see that if you just stay in the ring, you’ll get to where you’re going.”

Barrino also thanked her husband, Kendall Taylor, for being her biggest cheerleader. “He just wants to see me shine,” she gushed. “I’m not used to somebody telling me every day how beautiful I am and with him by my side, I can do more… God sent him to remind me of the queen that I am.”

The American Idol winner dropped out of high school as a teenager, but earned her GED in 2010. She also became an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho in November 2022.