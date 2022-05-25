Fat Joe Says 6ix9ine “Wants To Die,” 6ix9ine Responds By Calling Him “Jealous”

Fat Joe has lashed out against rap star 6ix9ine once again, this time accusing the former government witness of having a death wish in light of questionable actions and comments 6ix9ine has made since being released from prison in 2020. During an appearance on the My Expert Opinion podcast hosted by founder Math Hoffa, Joe was asked about his thoughts on 6ix9ine. The Bronx native proceeded into tearing up the controversial Brooklyn rep, arguing that 6ix9ine is unhappy with himself in light of being dubbed a “snitch” following his cooperation in the Feds’ investigation of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

“This show gonna get me in trouble,” Fat Joe began, prefacing his tirade. “I’m gonna just be honest with you—this n***a’s a sucka. He’s pu**y, a sucka, a bi**h. I ain’t drink. I’m dead sober. This dude here. This type of sh*t this n***a doing, I’m convinced he wanna die—and I don’t wish it on him or nothing like that, but I’m convinced he’s miserable in his body. He can’t look in the mirror.”

It didn’t take long for Fat Joe’s comments to get back to 6ix9ine, who responded via a statement to TMZ accusing the rap legend of being “jealous” of him due to his success and wealth, a retort the rapper has levied in several verbal disputes with rival artists.

“Fat Joe is jealous of 69,” the rapper’s response read. “69 has done more in his young career than Fat Joe has ever done in his long career…Fat Joe said I was miserable and want to die? Fat Joe is miserable and wants to die because Fat Joe doesn’t have half of what 69 has in money and cars. Fat Joe said I’m not a gangster, it was all for promotion? That’s fake news. What’s his proof that I ever said that? There is no proof. He’s lying.”

Fat Joe has been among the more vocal critics of 6ix9ine’s actions but has admitted to having been fond of him and his personality prior to him taking the stand against his cohorts. “I thought he was a nice guy, and now he can’t be my friend, he can’t come around me ever again,” Joe told Angie Martinez in 2019. “Those are rules. He crossed that line […] I pray for people who cross that line—when they talk to the police and they snitch, I pray for them.”

Back in 2018, Fat Joe interviewed 6ix9ine on his Tidal streaming service podcast show, Cocoa Vision. Joe tried to impart some of his own experiences and growing pains to the young upstart. Letting him know that the police and others were plotting on him like they did Joe when he was younger and wild in the streets. This sit-down happened before 6ix9ine was arrested with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in 2018.