Fat Joe Says Big L Once Asked For His Help In Beef With Ma$e

Fat Joe may be as hot of a commodity as he’s ever been, but the Bronx rapper has been building his brand for quite some time. Making his debut during the early ’90s, the proud New Yorker was present to witness various incidents and encounters that have become legendary among rap fans. One story Joe recently shared was his involvement in a run-in between Ma$e and the late Hip-Hop legend, Big L.

During an appearance with Angie Martinez on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, Joe recalled being summoned by Big L to help him settle a dispute at a New York nightclub. Unbeknownst to Joe, the person Big L was at odds with was Ma$e, who was also from Harlem. “Now, one time I got set up, rest in peace Big L,” Joe began. “[He] comes up to me in the Tunnel, he’s like, ‘Yo, Crack, yo, come bring your n***as, I got some beef.’ So, we come, Big L’s our brotha, you know, since Diggin’ in the Crates. And when I come up, it’s fckin’ Ma$e! He’s arguing with Ma$e! They from the same block!”

At the time, Fat Joe was working with Bad Boy Records CEO Sean “Puffy” Combs and had recently befriended Ma$e, making the feud a precarious situation. “I’m like, I was hanging out with Ma$e the night before at Puffy’s studio! Ma$e was lookin’ at me like I was the greatest snake ever lived,” the “Lean Back” rapper joked. “He’s like, ‘For real?!’ I’m sitting there, I’m like—and you know L is my crew!” Fat Joe said Big L issued his threats to Ma$e, then turned to him to say, “Right, Joe?”

According to Joe, his relationship with Ma$e would never be the same. “I don’t think Ma$e ever trusted me again in my life after that,” he admitted. “That sh*t was foul.”

Watch Fat Joe’s interview on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson below.