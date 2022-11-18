Fat Joe Says He Deserved To Win 2017 Grammy Over Chance The Rapper

Fat Joe recently got candid about his 2017 Grammy loss to Chance the Rapper, making it known that he still believes he should’ve won.

During an interview with GQ led by Elliott Wilson, Joey Crack revealed how he felt losing to Chance’s “No Problem” for the Best Rap Performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards, and disclosed why he felt “All the Way Up” was the clear victor.

The Loyalty rapper claimed that the Academy wasn’t in touch with the culture and that he couldn’t even remember the name of the Chicago artist’s record that beat them.

“I should have won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance 2017. Chance is a cool guy. But the Grammy should have come my way. “All the Way Up” was bigger,” Fat Joe insisted. “Not only that, if people understood the culture, Remy and I were like Robin Hood and Cinderella. They could have done the ‘hood a favor and given “All the Way Up,” the f**kin’ Grammy. They gave it to Chance the Rapper—and for what? I’m not going to be disrespectful, but they gave it to him for a record I don’t even know no more.”

Joseph Antonio Cartagena continued, throwing the Black Eyed Peas into his argument, who beat him and Remy’s “Lean Back” with “Let’s Get It Started” at the 2005 Grammys.

“This is my point. I don’t even know what he beat us with. Do you understand? Same thing happened to us with “Lean Back.” We lost Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group in 2005 to, what’s these guys? What’s the guy with the girl, Fergie?”

Joe’s memoir, The Book of Jose, was released on Tuesday (Nov. 15) and is the most profound examination of the emcee’s life thus far.

The memoir shares stories about his close relationship with Big Pun, his intense beef with 50 Cent, a lost Jay-Z track, his time in jail, and more. The Book of Jose is available wherever books are sold.