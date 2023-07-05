Fat Joe Addresses “Dick From Kansas” Jokes, Says He’s Too Old For “Pause”

Fat Joe addressed jokes about his comments regarding a newly drafted player in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Joe appeared as a guest during ESPN’s NBA Draft special on June 22, 2023, where he offered his thoughts on Kansas State star Gradey Dick being drafted by the Toronto Raptors in the first round. However, as he spoke about the new NBA player, some folks thought his comments were questionable after saying he “[likes] Dick from Kansas.”

Social media quickly jumped on Joey Crack for his remarks, with Cam’ron and Ma$e leading the charge. The Instagram account for the pair’s sports talk show, It Is What It Is, joked about the rapper’s gaffe.

“HEY #JOEYCRACK YOU KNOW WE F**KS WIT YOU OVER HERE AT #ITISWHATITISTALK BUT THE SLOGAN OVER HERE IS #NOBODYSAFE SO WITH THAT BEING SAID ‘AYOOOO’ #PAUSE #THATWASCRAZY,” a caption on the account read.

Joe held an IG Live in late June 2023, finally addressing the plethora of jokes at his expense. During the conversation with his followers, Joe claimed to be confident in his skin and that he was too old to say “pause.”

“Shoutout to Cam’ron and Ma$e for not roasting me yet,” the Bronx emcee expressed. “Everywhere I been going, they been like, ‘Yo, you like Dick from Kansas?’ His name is Gradey Dick, a white boy who’s dead nice in Kansas. But it’s okay. And I’m too old to play the ‘pause’ game. I’m for everybody. Hey, you take it how you want to. I’m very confident in who I am. I’m Joe Crack Da Don. I don’t play the ‘pause’ game. That’s years ago. And aye, I don’t think nothing of it.”

“When I say stuff, I mean it. I don’t know how to explain it to you. I don’t have a problem. I didn’t think twice when I was talking to Stephen A. [Smith] at the draft. I didn’t think twice of what I said… People were like, ‘Yo, you’re trending right now.’ We go viral and we don’t even try.”

But on the heels of Joe’s explanation, the Harlemites doubled down with a real response to the “Dick from Kansas” saga. On Tuesday (July 4), the pair took the spotlight to get at the Terror Squad leader for “not participating in the ‘pause’ game” after his “wild” comments.

“Yo Crack, you know you my man. You got a flow, Joe. I was a fan in high school, ni**a, but you’re out of pocket. You know why, Joe? I would say this — pause this whole little scenario — it would be crazy if the ni**as name was Fred Dick — pause,” Cam said. “But he got a whole other name, it’s Gregory or something like that. You could say, ‘I mess with Gregory from Kansas.’ He had two names, bro. A first name and a last name.”