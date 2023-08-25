Fat Joe Wants Drake To “Forgive” Him For Declining His “All The Way Up” Guest Verse

Fat Joe wants Drake’s forgiveness after leaving him off of a track.

The Bronx representative recently shared that the Canadian rapper desired a guest spot on one of his biggest records, which he ultimately declined.

“Drake FaceTimed me three times trying to get on ‘All The Way Up,’ reveals the 53-year-old on an upcoming episode of the Rap Radar podcast, hosted by Brian “B. Dot” Miller and Elliott Wilson.

“Three times. Middle of the night. [Saying] ‘Send me the instrumental, send me the instrumental, send me the instrumental.’ I wish I would’ve got Drake on there, right? But the fact of all the history of me and Jay-Z, I was like ‘It gotta be just me and Jay-Z.’”

Fat Joe attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The “Lean Back” rhymer continued to elaborate on having the Brooklyn native on the braggadocious remix.

“I said because anybody who really knows, I been doing this for Hip-Hop. My whole life. I gave my life to Hip-Hop, forreal forreal. So I was like, anybody who truly understands, this is the moment. It ain’t just gon’ be a posse cut… And this the last time Drake ever asked me to do a song,” he laughed.

He continued to detail, “Drake gotta forgive me, I’m like damn man please throw me a frisbee… ‘All The Way Up’ was that big that we had the best, the biggest…50 Cent…everybody you can fu**kin name that’s a monster was hitting us up like ‘Yo, send the pro-tools.'”

“All The Way Up” was initially released in March 2016 with Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and French Montana. The party-ready anthem went on to be nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

The remix, featuring a verse from Jay-Z, was released two months later, with Meek Mill, Fabolous, and Jadakiss teaming up and recording their own remix, as well. An official West Side remix was also released featuring Snoop Dogg, The Game, and E-40.