Fat Joe Believes The GRAMMYs Attempt To “Jerk” People Every Year

Fat Joe claims that the GRAMMYS set out to deliberately “jerk” people every year.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the South Bronx native got candid on the Recording Academy’s relationship with artists. In his example, the Terror Squad leader used jazz singer Samara Joy and blues star Bonnie Raitt, two artists who weren’t expected to win Best New Artist and Song of the Year, respectively, to show how the committee tends to use these artists to incite uproar.

With the latter going up against industry heavyweights such as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, Lizzo, Adele, and Taylor Swift, Joe claims it’s purposely done to “jerk at least two or three people that should win.”

“The thing that does really bug me out is when a woman that I don’t really know wins Song of the Year,” Joey Crack said about Raitt, the 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, before shifting his attention towards Joy. “The Grammys do that sh*t on purpose. [Samara] is a jazz singer but she won over the biggest records and the biggest artists we know.”

“And they always do it. This is consistently they do this, this is a trademark. ‘We’re gonna jerk at least two or three people that should win.'”

As the clip continued, the Plata O Plomo emcee began to compare the GRAMMY’s decisions to his song’s usage of “provocative lines” that cause the listener to think he’s out of his mind. “I think they do that with the Grammys.”

Jay-Z also shared his thoughts on the GRAMMYS snubbing artists, as he recently disclosed his opinion on Beyoncé losing Album of the Year again.

“Look what it’s done to the culture,” Hov exclaimed to TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson. “Look how the energy of the world moved. They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?!”

“When it just inspires creativity, that’s an album. That has to be Album of the Year. It has to be.”