Fat Joe Recalls Advice Lil Wayne Gave Him Before He Went To Jail

Fat Joe shared some of the most valuable advice he’s ever received from Lil Wayne.

PEOPLE reports that the rapper, née Joe Cartagena, appeared in a promo for an upcoming episode of ’s Red Table Talk, where he disclosed an emotional moment he shared with Weezy before Joe served jail time.

“I was like, ‘Yo Wayne, what’s up?’ And he was like, ‘I’m just telling you right now, be humble.,'” the Jealous One’s Envy rapper said, detailing a phone call he received from the New Orleans emcee.

“And I said, ‘Well, how do you do it?’ and he said, ‘Just be humble, bro. If you’ll be humble, they’ll respect you.'”

According to Justice.gov, in 2013, Fat Joe was sentenced to four months in federal prison for failing to file income tax returns of $3.3 million in earnings. The “Lean Back” rapper was also ordered to pay a hefty $15,000 fine.

Fat Joe attends Angel Ball 2022 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Cartagena, 52, also disclosed that he visited Wayne in jail in 2010, where he saw “one of the saddest things” ever.

“One of the saddest things I ever did was go visit Lil Wayne in jail,” Joe expressed to the Smith matriarchy. “Not only that, but they had him chained up. Lil Wayne. They had him in shackles and all that. They had him like he was [a] killer.”

Weezy, also known as Dwayne Carter Jr., served jail time in 2010, spending eight months on Rikers Island for gun charges.

Carter pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with a gun discovered on his tour bus back in 2007.

Lil Wayne performs onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Elsewhere, Fat Joe has recently gifted Zion Williamson his very own Terror Squad chain.

On Oct. 19, the Loyalty artist gifted the New Orleans Pelicans phenom with an icy welcome-back present. TMZ reported that the chain was custom-made by Avi Davidov, owner of New York City’s Pristine Jewelers.

The 22-year-old was joyous upon receiving the gift and face-timed Crack to thank him.

“Zion!” the Bronx artist shouted as he picked up the call while the Pelicans forward laughed with glee. “What’s up, baby! You know we love you, Zion,” the 52-year-old said. Williamson returned the warm energies, expressing, “The love is mutual.”