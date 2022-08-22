Fat Joe Unveils One-Man Stand Up Show Based On His Life

Fat Joe will be telling his life’s story in a one-man stand-up show with an introduction from Dave Chappelle. According to TMZ, Joe will be based on his upcoming memoir, The Book of Jose, and finds the rapper diving into everything he’s ever experienced.

The rapper disclosed that he “won’t be holding back, looking to cover topics from his relationship with Big Pun, to his 2013 tax evasion case. The stand-up, co-produced by Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade, also promises to reveal “Fat Joe at his most authentic.”

“The world will be getting Fat Joe at his most authentic, vulnerable, and comedic self on that stage,” Joe said. “I’ve always taken pride in my storytelling, but we’re about to take it to the next level. I’m grateful to Dave Chappelle, Roc Nation, and Magic Lemonade for their support in sharing my story and helping make this one-man show the biggest event ever.”

Rikki Hughes, Magic Lemonade’s executive producer, showed his love for the event and detailed his reason to work with Joe. “I’ve worked with great storytellers, but Fat Joe is easily one of the greatest of all-time,” Hughes exclaimed. “Magic Lemonade is excited to work with Joe and Roc Nation to bring his story to life in an unexpected way.”

Along with Dave Chappelle, the stand-up will also feature appearances by celebrities and Fat Joe’s family members. Chris Robinson will direct the intimate affair and be soundtracked by Terror Squad’s discography.

Fat Joe’s event comes alive this fall in New York City. Additionally, Joe’s memoir, The Book of Jose, will be released through Roc Nation’s publishing arm Roc Lit 101 on November 15.