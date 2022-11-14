Fat Joe Reveals Which Two Rappers He’d Bring Back From The Dead

Fat Joe recently revealed which two rap artists he would bring back from the dead if given the chance, and the answer may surprise you.

Many fans would predictably bet on his Terror Squad brethren and collaborator Big Pun being among those chosen, and during an appearance on Red Table Talk, the 52-year-old ultimately name-checked Pun and The Notorious B.I.G., with the caveat that his response is based strictly off the artists’ musicality.

“If it’s just music, it would be Biggie and Big Pun,” the Bronx native shared. “Oh my God, these guys died so young. And they were my good friends, my brothers. My best time at life was when I discovered Pun and we went through everything.” The “Lean Back” rapper also touched on his relationship with Biggie, whom he’s spoken highly of on several occasions. “Biggie was my brother since day one too,” Joe said. “Such a beautiful guy. He didn’t have to pass away. It’s really sad.”

The G.O.A.T. of hip-hop storytelling @fatjoe joins the table to reveal his greatest life lessons, weighing in on the recent tragedies in the rap world, the high price of living a life of crime and the deal he made with his beautiful wife of 27 years. Link in bio to watch now. pic.twitter.com/18WsiSyxc7 — Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) November 9, 2022

Joe Crack has been on a resurgence over the past few years, building on his reputation as one of Hip-Hop’s more gregarious personalities while becoming one of the culture’s most active commentators. The rap vet is currently working on an upcoming pilot with Starz, which will be produced by himself, Diddy, and SpringHill Company.

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally-relevant series on television,” Fat Joe stated in a press release obtained by VIBE. “With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at Starz and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold. Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality. I promise you that we’re going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. Do remember – you don’t know who I know!”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Fat Joe performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

A release date for the pilot, which is described as a multi-genre series that will blend celebrity interviews in a documentary-style format, has yet to be announced.

Watch Fat Joe’s episode of Red Table Talk here