Fat Joe Says Being A “Rat” Is The Worst Thing You Can Be In Life

Fat Joe attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

There are a lot of unsavory acts and crimes you can commit in life, but according to Fat Joe, cooperating with law enforcement against your coconspirators for a lenient sentence is as worse as it gets.

During an appearance on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show, the Bronx native voiced his disdain for snitches and “rats,” sharing his belief that being one is among the worst and most destructive existences in life. “God bless me and God bless all of us, but to me, the worst thing you can do in the history of mankind is be a rat,” Fat Joe said. “The worst. I just pray to God all the time, thank you man, that I never had to compromise my morals.”

The Terror Squad leader and “Lean Back” rapper added, “To me, that’s the ugliest thing for your kids to be walking around Earth and people are like, ‘Yo, his father is a rat. He put down some good people.’ You have to understand when you tell, you destroy families.”

Ironically, Fat Joe himself was recently vindicated in court after he and Remy Ma came up on the winning side of a lawsuit filed by an artist alleging he was cheated out of ownership rights and proper compensation for Joe’s 2016 smash, “All the Way Up.”

Watch the clip from Fat Joe’s interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood below.